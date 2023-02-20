75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Orleans mayor under fire over obscene gesture captured along parade route

4 hours 7 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, February 20 2023 Feb 20, 2023 February 20, 2023 11:08 AM February 20, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor LaToya Cantrell is facing backlash over a candid moment that was caught on camera during a Mardi Gras parade over the weekend.

The video in question shows the mayor seemingly shouting "I love you" at a passing float before making an obscene gesture. The video was reportedly taken during the Krewe of Tucks parade, which rolled through New Orleans on Saturday.

WWL-TV asked the mayor's office for a response after the video started circulating and received the following statement Sunday. 

"Mardi Gras is a time for satire and jest, all in good fun. The City has been enjoying a safe and healthy Carnival and is looking forward [to] continuing the celebration on Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras," said Gregory Joseph, the mayor's communications director. 

While the full context of the video wasn't immediately clear, several krewes used their floats to take jabs at the mayor's recent controversies, including her first-class travel, use of a city-owned apartment and poor street conditions.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days