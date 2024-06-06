New Orleans man wanted for speeding with an unrestrained infant, fleeing Slidell Police

SLIDELL — Slidell Police are searching for a New Orleans man who fled from officers with an unrestrained infant in the front seat of his car on Thursday.

Emanuel Henry, 26, was allegedly speeding on Old Spanish Trail with the infant in the front seat.

A Slidell Police officer catch up to Henry at the foot of the Twin Spans on Interstate 10, police said. Henry was initially cooperative, but when the officer discovered that Henry had warrants out for his arrest, he asked him to step out of the vehicle. Henry then began to flee towards New Orleans, police added.

Officers initially gave chase but backed off, not wanting to see the defenseless infant get hurt, police said.

Henry was wanted for domestic abuse battery with child endangerment. After Thursday's pursuit, officers put out warrants for Henry on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, endangering the welfare of a child, reckless operation, expired license plate, improperly restrained child and driving under suspension.