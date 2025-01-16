New Orleans man arrested in Ascension Parish following multiple residential burglaries

ASCENSION PARISH- Authorities have arrested a New Orleans man accused of burglarizing several homes in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Thomas Poche was arrested on Feb. 22 on multiple charges, including burglary and theft of a firearm.

Officials say the burglaries date back to Aug. of 2017, where firearms, televisions, and other valuables were taken.

With the help of NOPD and the Louisiana State Police Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, ASPO searched Poche's residence in New Orleans and seized a handgun along with other stolen properties.

Poche was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with five counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling, four counts of theft of a firearm, four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of theft, identity theft, two counts of trespassing, and two counts of damage to property.