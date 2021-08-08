91°
Latest Weather Blog
New Orleans Jazz Fest postponed
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will be pushed back to April 29 through May 8, 2022.
Jazz Fest was scheduled for October, but the organization decided to postpone the festival due to COVID concerns.
August 8, 2021
Jazz Fest was cancelled in 2020 and moved to the spring of 2021, then postponed again and moved to October.
Trending News
The lineup for the 2021 show was announced on June 24 and included The Rolling Stones, Lizzo, the Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, Dead & Company.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Some Baton Rouge residents outraged, not receiving funds to rebuild after May...
-
Armed burglars caught on camera in Westminster neighborhood
-
Baton Rouge General sets new record of COVID patients
-
Baton Rouge General sets new record of COVID patients
-
ARMED BURGLARS CAUGHT ON CAMERA IN WESTMINSTER NEIGHBORHOOD