New Orleans boil water advisory caused by Mylar balloon hitting power line to continue into Thursday

1 hour 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 August 07, 2024 9:45 PM August 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Some residents in New Orleans will have to go another day without water as after a Mylar balloon hit a power line Tuesday afternoon, which caused an electrical malfunction and knocked the drinking water pumps offline. 

The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board said they are in the middle of testing, which should wrap up Thursday afternoon. If all of the samples pass inspection, the boil water advisory will be lifted. 

The SWBNO said after the balloon hit the power line, workers tried to put the pumps back on manually. One SWBNO employee was hurt during the crisis response and two other employees prioritized rendering medical aide to their colleague. Because of the medical emergency, it took the team roughly 50 minutes to get the pumps back on. During the wait, the water pressure dipped for 10 minutes — triggering the advisory. 

