New Orleans Archbishop allowing Catholics to eat meat this St. Patrick's Day

Photo: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS - As St. Patrick's Day will fall on a Lenten Friday this year, Archbishop of New Orleans Gregory M. Raymond is allowing Catholics in the Archdiocese of New Orleans to eat meat on Friday, March 17.

According to WWL-TV, the Archdiocese will allow Catholics to eat meat in traditional or customary dishes for the holiday, but encourages them to choose another day to abstain.

"I highly encourage any Catholic that chooses to make use of this dispensation to select another day of the week to make Lenten sacrifice," Raymond said.