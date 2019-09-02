New marked, unmarked units added to BRPD fleet

Photo: Baton Rouge Police Department

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department has added more than 70 new marked and unmarked units to its fleet.

"Thanks to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the Metro Council for allotting the funds to help us replenish our depleted fleet of patrol cars," the department said in a post on social media.

The department also thanked the taxpayers for the units.

BRPD now has 35 new unmarked and 38 marked units in its fleet.