New lawsuit piles on to BRAVE Cave allegations, alleges 2 more 'dark sites'

BATON ROUGE - A new federal lawsuit alleging police misconduct identifies two suspected "dark sites" beyond the previously reported "BRAVE Cave."

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reports that the latest case is filed on behalf of Carrie Mealey -- a "68-year-old grandmother" -- and Houston Lawrence, a 36-year-old man with a lengthy history of felony convictions on drug, theft, burglary, fraud and forgery counts.

Among the defendants: The City of Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux. Former BRPD officer Troy Lawrence, Jr., is also a defendant and figures prominently in the lawsuit.

There is no indication that the plaintiff named Lawrence and the defendant named Lawrence are related.

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday in the United States District Court based in Baton Rouge.

It alleges that both the BRPD and EBRSO "have engaged in a wide-spread pattern of illegal strip-searches, false arrests, theft of money, unconstitutional interrogation and excessive force."

As with prior lawsuits, the plaintiffs claim they were subjected to abuse inside a now-closed warehouse known as the BRAVE Cave.

But they also claim that misconduct took place at two other alleged "black sites" -- one located off of Acadian Thruway, near I-10, and one in a building on Pennywood Ave., off of Siegen Lane near Industriplex Road.

ABOVE: A building, off of Siegen Lane, where plaintiffs claim suspects were interrogated and abused

The lawsuit depicts several interactions involving the plaintiffs over recent years.

Unlike Houston Lawrence, Mealey does not appear to have a lengthy record of arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish.

She was charged in June 2023 with Obstruction of Justice, and Supplying a Felon with a Firearm and Ammunition.

That trouble is connected to the arrest of her son, Shermon Mealey, who does have a long arrest record and who is not a plaintiff in the case.

The lawsuit alleges that Shermon Mealey, who is confined to a wheelchair, was strip searched and abused, along with the two plaintiffs.

It accuses officers -- including Troy Lawrence, Jr., of searching a private residence without a warrant.

In the filing, the plaintiffs level accusations against members of the sheriff's office, as well as the police department. It claims officers and deputies were jointly involved in misconduct that, the lawsuit charges, included putting a bag over the head of a suspect as he was driven to one of the "black sites," and injecting a suspect with "a milky white substance" from a syringe.

"They beat Houston so badly that they cut and bruised his body, and tore his right rotator cuff," the lawsuit alleges.

Mealey and Houston are seeking damages for alleged violations including use of excessive force, false arrest and imprisonment, and assault and battery.

This is the first in a series of lawsuits related to the BRAVE Cave to involve the sheriff's office, which offered a lengthy response to what it calls "erroneous allegations" in the lawsuit.

The sheriff's office said no BRPD officers were ever involved in its own cases involving Houston Lawrence, and provided a photo that it said shows the suspect "eating chocolate covered almonds" provided by detectives inside the Pennywood Ave. building, which EBRSO says is a narcotics office.

ABOVE: Narcotics suspect Houston Lawrence is interviewed by EBRSO detectives in April 2022. Photo provided by EBRSO.

"This office is outfitted with an interview room. Lawrence appears to be in good health, have full mobility and not under any duress as he admits his involvement in drug trafficking, provides information as to his drug supplier and enjoys a snack provided by detectives," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "EBRSO conducts searches in accordance with the law."

The plaintiffs are represented by New Orleans attorney William Most, who has led civil rights actions against Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement agencies.