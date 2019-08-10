80°
New lavish LSU locker room sparks debate
BATON ROUGE - The veil has been lifted on LSU's renovation of the football team's locker room.
This isn't your traditional locker room anymore.
Setting The Standard pic.twitter.com/d7QUJfKL6M— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019
Lockers have been transformed into dedicated spaces for each athlete that features an airplane-like pod that can double as a bed, storage space, and iPad viewing and charging stations.
This is why you come to LSU pic.twitter.com/qoDcoguQ2y— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) July 22, 2019
The 2019 team got a first look at all the changes that came at a total of $28 million dollars.
Many current and former Tigers are defending the makeover. On the other hand, some scoffed at the upgrades saying college athletics have seemingly left academics behind.
