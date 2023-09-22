92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Jersey senator, wife indicted on bribery counts

2 hours 50 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 12:48 PM September 22, 2023 in News
By: CNN

WASHINGTON - New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife have been indicted on bribery charges.

The United State Justice Department says the Democratic senator and his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, are facing charges in connection with their "corrupt" relationship with three New Jersey businessmen.

Prosecutors have specifically been investigating whether the pair allegedly received improper gifts, including gold bars, $480 thousand in cash and a luxury vehicle.

Menendez is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He's denied any wrongdoing.

This is the second time Menendez has faced corruption-related charges in the past ten years.

Trending News

He previously fought off accusations of conspiracy and bribery related to alleged personal favors.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days