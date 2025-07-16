New Iberia man arrested after three-hour standoff, hostage situation

92°
Wednesday, July 16 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - SWAT teams and other law enforcement arrested a man after a reported hostage situation Tuesday night. 

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, as well as state police and the New Iberia Police Department, responded to a home on Duboid Road Tuesday night for a reported hostage situation. 

Law enforcement secured the scene and was able to recover the hostage safely during a three-hour standoff. 

Dustin Walker, 34, was arrested after the standoff and booked for second-degree battery with additional charges expected. He is currently being held in the Iberia Parish Jail on a $65,000 bond. 

