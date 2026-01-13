AG: California doctor accused of mailing abortion drugs to Louisiana indicted in St. Tammany Parish

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said Tuesday morning that a California doctor has been indicted in Louisiana for allegedly mailing abortion drugs to the state.

Remy Coeytaux is accused of violating Louisiana's criminal abortion law by means of abortion-inducing drugs in St. Tammany Parish. According to Murrill's office, this carries a penalty of up to 50 years in prison if convicted.

An extradition request for Coeytaux has been sent to Gov. Jeff Landry, Murrill added.

“This is not healthcare; it’s drug dealing. Individuals who flagrantly and intentionally violate our laws by sending illegal abortion pills into our state are placing women in danger. We’ve seen the proof of that, with women showing up in emergency rooms after taking these pills and being coerced into abortions," Murrill said.

In court filings, Rosalie Markezich says her boyfriend at the time used her email address to order drugs from Dr. Remy Coeytaux, a California physician, and sent her $150, which she forwarded to Coeytaux. She said she had no other contact with the doctor. She said she did not want to take the pills but felt forced to and said in the filing that “the trauma of my chemical abortion still haunts me” and that it would not have happened if telehealth prescriptions for the drug were off limits.

Coeytaux's case will be prosecuted by District Attorney Collins Sims in the 22nd JDC, Murrill said. A similar case with a New York doctor is being prosecuted in the 18th JDC by DA Tony Clayton.

Murrill is set to testify in front of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday at 9 a.m. on "the dangers of mail-order abortion drugs."