New documentary series highlighting LSU's NIL athletes releases next month; executive produced by Shaq
BATON ROUGE — A new documentary series focusing on LSU's NIL athletes is releasing next month with a focus on Livvy Dunne, Jayden Daniels and Angel Reese.
The new series, "Money Game," will air on Amazon Prime and is being executive-produced by Shaquille O'Neal.
A trailer released for the series highlights the rapidly changing landscape of Name, Image and Likeness deals that shook the world of college sports over the last few years. LSU's athletes like Dunne, Reese and Daniels became some of the highest-earning college athletes under the new system.
Watch the trailer for the series, which releases on Sept. 10, here:
The game has changed. The Money Game, premieres September 10. pic.twitter.com/OjSUDpbhga— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) August 15, 2024
