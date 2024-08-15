94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New documentary series highlighting LSU's NIL athletes releases next month; executive produced by Shaq

45 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, August 15 2024 Aug 15, 2024 August 15, 2024 11:34 AM August 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A new documentary series focusing on LSU's NIL athletes is releasing next month with a focus on Livvy Dunne, Jayden Daniels and Angel Reese.

The new series, "Money Game," will air on Amazon Prime and is being executive-produced by Shaquille O'Neal.

A trailer released for the series highlights the rapidly changing landscape of Name, Image and Likeness deals that shook the world of college sports over the last few years. LSU's athletes like Dunne, Reese and Daniels became some of the highest-earning college athletes under the new system.

Watch the trailer for the series, which releases on Sept. 10, here:

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days