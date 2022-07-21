New developments in the works in Northgate area near LSU

BATON ROUGE - New developments are on the horizon here in the capital city with three new places going up in the Northgate area, which has notoriously been a difficult spot for businesses to thrive.

Soon, the area will house a Mexican food restaurant where the Newk's used to be on Lake Street.

Also, a new Murphy's Bar is coming under new ownership, taking the spot of the old bookstore, and Soulshine Kitchen & Bar just opened next to City Slice.