93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New developments in the works in Northgate area near LSU

4 hours 3 seconds ago Thursday, July 21 2022 Jul 21, 2022 July 21, 2022 9:18 AM July 21, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Taylor Rubach

BATON ROUGE - New developments are on the horizon here in the capital city with three new places going up in the Northgate area, which has notoriously been a difficult spot for businesses to thrive. 

Soon, the area will house a Mexican food restaurant where the Newk's used to be on Lake Street.

Also, a new Murphy's Bar is coming under new ownership, taking the spot of the old bookstore, and Soulshine Kitchen & Bar just opened next to City Slice. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days