TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound closed near Sorrento following vehicle fire

SORRENTO — I-10 westbound near the Sorrento exit was closed Friday due to an 18-wheeler fire.

The fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., is causing major delays, with congestion backed up to around Airline Highway.

There is no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen, Ascension Parish officials said.