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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound closed near Sorrento following vehicle fire
SORRENTO — I-10 westbound near the Sorrento exit was closed Friday due to an 18-wheeler fire.
The fire, which was first reported around 11:30 a.m., is causing major delays, with congestion backed up to around Airline Highway.
There is no estimated time for when the roadway will reopen, Ascension Parish officials said.
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