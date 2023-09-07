New dealership adds to auto sales boom along Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE - All Star Automotive Group's stand-alone Genesis dealership is adding to the options of those in the market for a new vehicle.

The Genesis of Baton Rouge facility is the latest to crop up along Airline Highway in the Capital Area. It is located in the 12700 block of Airline Highway, across from Woman's Hospital.

The 18,000 square foot complex encompasses an indoor sales floor and reception room, service center and other full service amenities.

All Star Automotive is a partner of WBRZ TV in the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Dream Home Giveaway, providing a 2023 Genesis G70 as one of the prizes in this year's fundraising project.

The company now operates 12 dealership locations offering 14 manufacturer brands.