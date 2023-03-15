New charter school taking over former Prescott Middle, plans to pay teachers much more than local standard

Photo via The Advocate

BATON ROUGE - A charter school operator that has gained attention for its success in Colorado and Texas plans to take over Prescott Middle School this summer, according to The Advocate.

The Advocate reports that Third Future Schools, a Denver-based group, plans to take over Prescott Middle from Democracy Prep, a New York City-based group that surrendered its charter ion January after seven years in operation.

Third Future has several notable features that have made it stand out against other charter schools in Louisiana, including customized instruction for both high-flying and struggling students, out-of-state and out-of country field trips, and unique electives like photography and martial arts, the newspaper said.

Third Future also makes a point to pay its teachers at least $12,000 more than surrounding districts.

“In this case, it will probably be about $20,000 (more)," Third Future founder and CEO Mike Miles told The Advocate.

“(The teachers) don’t make the copies. They don’t make the PowerPoint presentations. The assignments, that’s done for them,” Miles said. “What they need to do is to teach like champions every time they are in front of kids. When they leave at 4:15 p.m., their work is done.”

Louisiana’s Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted unanimously last week to have Third Future take control of the school for the next three school years through summer 2026.