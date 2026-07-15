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New Baton Rouge hockey team name to be revealed on July 22
BATON ROUGE - The name of the new Baton Rouge hockey team will be announced on July 22, officials told WBRZ.
The new team will take the place of the Baton Rouge Zydeco. It will also be a member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League, or FPHL.
The new team will be owned by Andreas Johansson, who also owns the Binghamton Black Bears, the first FPHL team to win three consecutive championships.
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Additional details, including the announcement time, season ticket pricing and the seat renewal process for Zydeco season ticket holders, were not immediately available.
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