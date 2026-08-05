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Livingston boy bitten by copperhead snake expected to make full recovery, police say
LIVINGSTON — A boy in Livingston who was bitten by an eastern copperhead snake on Saturday is expected to make a full recovery, the Livingston Police Department said Wednesday.
The child was taken to the hospital after being bitten by the venomous snake on Saturday afternoon, police said.
On Wednesday, the department shared on social media that the boy was released from the hospital the following day and is expected to make a full recovery.
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The Livingston Police Department reminded residents that this is the current season when snakes are present both day and night. Those bitten should remember the time the bite occurred and the type of snake, as this information is vital for first responders and hospital staff.
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