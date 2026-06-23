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Baton Rouge's new hockey team will have a name by the end of July, officials say

2 hours 21 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 23 2026 Jun 23, 2026 June 23, 2026 11:59 AM June 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The name of Baton Rouge's new hockey team will likely be announced to the public by the end of July, officials at the Raising Cane's River Center told WBRZ on Tuesday. 

News of a new hockey team broke earlier this month, with the team aiming to take the ice by October when the Federal Prospects Hockey League starts its season. 

The unnamed team will be the third attempt at bringing hockey to Baton Rouge, with the most recent team — the Baton Rouge Zydeco — leaving downtown Baton Rouge after three seasons in the River Center.

The Baton Rouge Hockey Club, on Monday, announced its most recent signee: goaltender William LaValliere. 

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