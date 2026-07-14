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New AI data center hosts hiring event in West Feliciana Parish

3 hours 3 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2026 Jul 14, 2026 July 14, 2026 5:42 PM July 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — A hiring event for the $10 billion River Bend AI data center in West Feliciana Parish is underway at West Feliciana High School.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with Hut Eight hiring for a wide range of current and future positions.

"We've got a couple 100 people. We had folks, you know, lining up around the block and I think that's what you know really matters and shows the community's interest in the work that's being developed and made here in West Feliciana," said a Hut Eight representative, "and you know, we're very excited to be a part of it," Hailey Miller, a spokesperson for Hut 8, said. 

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The data center is projected to open in the second quarter of 2027.

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