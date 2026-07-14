Louisiana AG Liz Murrill's attorneys seek subpoenas in New Orleans criminal case

NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys for Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill are asking a judge to subpoena the special prosecutor and the Orleans Parish district attorney in her criminal case.

WWL reports the move is aimed at finding out what led to Murrill's 16-count criminal indictment earlier this month.

Murrill is accused of sending threatening letters to New Orleans city leaders. Her attorneys argue the case is politically motivated.