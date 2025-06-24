Latest Weather Blog
Netflix warns people not to do the 'Bird Box Challenge'
It seems that Sandra Bullock's hit Netflix thriller "Bird Box" has become the latest piece of popular entertainment to inspire a potentially dangerous internet "challenge."
The film has its characters blindfolding themselves to avoid death, which means they spend much of the movie running, boating and doing just about everything else blind.
The "Bird Box Challenge" invites people to try the same thing which, as you can imagine, is pretty dangerous.
Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.— Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019
Trending News
So far, some entries have included scaling escalators and moving walkways, which apparently haven't led to any injuries but it's early yet: the movie only came out on the streaming service on Dec. 23.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
70 for 70: D.D. Breaux
-
Mary Jane Marcantel, a Baton Rouge investigator who worked on high-profile cases,...
-
Deborah Cox, G Flip to perform at 2025 Baton Rouge Pride Fest
-
2 the Classroom: Officials say quality of education in Louisiana is improving
-
Trump: Israel and Iran violated ceasefire after Tuesday deadline
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball returns to Baton Rouge
-
The Tigers are back in Baton Rouge with 8th CWS title; officials...
-
LSU baseball sweeps Coastal Carolina in Omaha to win their eighth national...
-
LSU wins Jello shot contest in Omaha with 52,390 shots; Tigers become...
-
Officials announce date and time for LSU's National Championship celebration