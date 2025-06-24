Netflix warns people not to do the 'Bird Box Challenge'

It seems that Sandra Bullock's hit Netflix thriller "Bird Box" has become the latest piece of popular entertainment to inspire a potentially dangerous internet "challenge."

The film has its characters blindfolding themselves to avoid death, which means they spend much of the movie running, boating and doing just about everything else blind.

The "Bird Box Challenge" invites people to try the same thing which, as you can imagine, is pretty dangerous.

Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes. — Netflix US (@netflix) January 2, 2019

So far, some entries have included scaling escalators and moving walkways, which apparently haven't led to any injuries but it's early yet: the movie only came out on the streaming service on Dec. 23.