Nearly a year after initial WBRZ and Nakamoto reports on corruption, BRPD drug squad is disbanded

BATON ROUGE – After a year of turmoil, the Baton Rouge Police narcotics division is without officers as the agency works with federal authorities to rebuild a department that’s been the focus of a corruption investigation since late 2020.

All officers have been moved out of the narcotics division and its head is retiring, police confirmed. A Baton Rouge Police spokesperson said the retirement of the narcotic divisions lead officer was not because of changes within the agency, but was based on his time with the department.

A “new” narcotics division will be created from officers assigned to the Street Crimes Division and the Intelligence Division and will be organized based on a partnership with the DEA.

The Street Crimes Division is an elite group of experienced officers who work some of the most dangerous streets in Baton Rouge and attempt to intercept criminals before or in the immediate aftermath of committing violent crime.

The former narcotics squad may be re-named, a source said. Police have not revealed who will lead the newly reorganized group.

The group formerly charged with investigating drug deals on the streets of Baton Rouge fell apart after a wave of controversies, starting with the arrest of Jason Acree, a then-34-year-old police officer and 12-year veteran of the force who was accused of corruption and taking seized drugs.

A Nakamoto bombshell interview with a former narcotics officer sent shockwaves through the criminal justice system in East Baton Rouge when officer Jeremiah Ardoin said officers used a quota system to target minorities, among other things.

"At least three to four nights a week they would have us riding through the neighborhoods," Ardoin said. "If you saw a random black person walking around the street and hasn't done anything, they would tell us just to jump out the vehicle, grab them and pat them down without probable cause. I voiced my opinions several times, and I didn't agree with that."

Ardoin had previously been arrested for buying stolen merchandise from someone in what Ardoin said was a set-up by his colleagues who got word he was trying to blow the whistle on department issues late last year.

Prosecutors have dismissed hundreds of cases and nearly 1,000 charges related to the corruption allegations.

