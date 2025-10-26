77°
Latest Weather Blog
Nearly 800 people without power in East Baton Rouge Parish
BATON ROUGE - About 800 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday morning, according to outage maps.
Entergy maps showed the outage near Government Street near the Mississippi River.
As of 9:27 a.m., Entergy said 764 people were without power.
Trending News
According to Entergy officials, the outage was caused by severe storms moving through the area over the weekend. Crews are currently working on restoring power as quickly as possible.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRG Survivor Series: BRG's 'Healing Boutique' offers specialized care and comfort for...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum hosts Halloween Day event
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 9: LSU rare underdogs in Death...
-
Saturday AM forecast: Two rounds of storms will impact weekend plans
-
Federal government reopens offices providing financial support to farmers during shutdown
Sports Video
-
Florida A&M spoils Fred McNair's debut as Southern Interim Head Coach
-
St. Amant holds on late to beat Live Oak in a 5-5A...
-
Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week
-
Brusly, Madison Prep among area teams to pick up wins Thursday night
-
LSU women's basketball dominates in first exhibition game