Nearly 800 people without power in East Baton Rouge Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - About 800 people were without power in East Baton Rouge Parish on Sunday morning, according to outage maps.

Entergy maps showed the outage near Government Street near the Mississippi River.

As of 9:27 a.m., Entergy said 764 people were without power.

According to Entergy officials, the outage was caused by severe storms moving through the area over the weekend. Crews are currently working on restoring power as quickly as possible.

