Nearly 2 years after unnamed man was found dead in Baton Rouge, officials asking for help identifying him

BATON ROUGE - Investigators are asking for help identifying a man whose name has evaded authorities ever since he was found dead at an address along Scenic Highway back in early 2021.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said the man's body was found inside a building on 79th Avenue, just off Scenic Highway, on Jan. 19, 2021. Details about how he died were not immediately provided.

Investigators partnered with the LSU FACES Lab to create a digital approximation of the man's face in hope of someone recognizing him, according to a statement released Monday.

The person is believed to be a black male in his 30s or 40s; he may not have been bald, but no information about his hair length or style is known. He had healed injuries on the bones of his nose and right cheek; he also recently had experienced an injury to his left chest that was in the process of healing when he died. He was wearing a Southern Jaguars t-shirt underneath a plaid long-sleeved shirt and gray colored hoodie, and dark colored pants. He wore a small metal hoop earring in his left ear, and a blue rubber wrist band with no text, a yellow rubber wrist band with the words “DREAM BIG I AM A LEADER,” and a black watch on his right wrist. A black baseball cap with a red “Camp Ozark” patch was found nearby.

Anyone who believes they know who the person might be is asked to please call the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 225-389-3047, and use the reference “John Doe 1/19/2021.”