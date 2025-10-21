Nearly 100-year-old building gets makeover as part of mayor's plan for downtown Zachary

ZACHARY — An almost 100-year-old building in Zachary got a makeover on Tuesday.

Employees and executives from TradeBe Environmental Services gave the Old Town Hall a fresh new coat of paint. Zachary Mayor David McDavid said it's important to protect historic buildings.

"It kind of holds a lot of history in there, and I mean, we want to keep the history in there," he said. "We might have a flower shop, we might have a wine tasting building, and maybe a snack shop. We want to bring something else to downtown. We're working on crosswalks downtown to make sure it's safe here, more walkability, we just want to bring stuff downtown, you know. We want to have more restaurants down here, that's what we're looking at and our plan for downtown Zachary."

McDavid assured residents that regardless of what changes are made inside the building, they will make sure to preserve its history.