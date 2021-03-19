52°
Nearly 1 million people have gotten a COVID vaccine shot in Louisiana

17 hours 38 minutes 40 seconds ago Thursday, March 18 2021 Mar 18, 2021 March 18, 2021 12:30 PM March 18, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Nearly 1 million people have gotten at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Louisiana. 

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 987,523 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state says 568,968 people have been fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, more than 1.5 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.

Last week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to include most adults have a pre-existing medical condition. You can read about those eligibility requirements here.

Last week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to include most adults have a pre-existing medical condition. You can read about those eligibility requirements here.

