Nearly 1 million people have gotten a COVID vaccine shot in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Nearly 1 million people have gotten at least their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Louisiana.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, 987,523 people across the state have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The state says 568,968 people have been fully vaccinated.

As of Thursday, more than 1.5 million total doses have been administered in Louisiana.

Last week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to include most adults have a pre-existing medical condition. You can read about those eligibility requirements here.

