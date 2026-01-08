Former Louisiana House Speaker pleads not guilty to charges connected to disappearance of state artifact

BATON ROUGE — Former Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony charges connected to the disappearance of an ancient cypress board that is considered a state artifact.

Schexnayder was indicted and arrested in November after the board was last seen in his Gonzales legislative office. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of felony theft over $25,000 and felony malfeasance in office.

WBRZ previously reported that Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill sought the indictment.

"I remember going to the Capitol with him to see the board when I was 7 or 8 years old," Julius Mullins, a family member of Walter Stebbins, the man who donated the artifact to the State Capitol in the 1950s, told WBRZ. "My grandad was in charge of timber in Livingston, around Maurepas, back in the late 1800s, early 1900s. One of the last trees they cut, they saved some of the wood."

Schexnayder is due back in court on Feb. 5.