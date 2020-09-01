Nearby police officers help rescue 15 people from burning building in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers received medical treatment after they helped save more than a dozen people from an apartment fire Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at an apartment building on 79th Avenue. The fire department says two police officers rolled up on the situation before firefighters and began rescuing people from the burning building.

The department says the two officers were nearby on unrelated business when they spotted smoke coming from the apartment. They alerted residents throughout the building and helped evacuate 15 people.

"No doubt their quick actions saved lives," a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson said.

The two officers were being treated for smoke inhalation and taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Firefighters arrived on the scene soon after and brought the flames under control.

Investigators with the fire department believe the flames were sparked by a child playing with a lighter, who apparently set fire to a mattress.