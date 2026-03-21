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NBA YoungBoy to pay funeral costs for 10-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting, mother says

3 hours 11 minutes 55 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 2:39 PM March 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The mother of Kimani Thomas, a 10-year-old girl who was killed in an accidental shooting along Government Street, told WBRZ that Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy is paying for her daughter's funeral.

Thomas was killed on March 10 when her stepfather was going into work at Sonic and her mother was leaving her shift. While waiting in the car, a younger relative picked up a gun and accidentally shot Thomas, who was playing outside the car. She later died from her injuries.

"I know Baton Rouge love to say all the bad things people do. But I want to be the first to say publicly thanks to NBA YoungBoy and whomever may be apart of his team tonight," the mother wrote on social media. "As I type this with tears in my eyes my baby Kimani funeral is officially paid for!"

NBA YoungBoy was Thomas' favorite rapper, according to her mother. 

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