Coroner's office identifies 10-year-old girl killed in accidental shooting along Government Street

BATON ROUGE — A 10-year-old girl was killed in an accidental shooting along Government Street on Tuesday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said that Kimani Thomas died after the shooting around 4:12 p.m. at the Sonic Drive-In on Government.

Baton Rouge Police told WBRZ that Thomas' stepfather was going into work at Sonic, and the mother was leaving her shift. Thomas and her sibling waited with the car as the parents were inside the building for a few minutes. During that time, the 8-year-old sibling picked up a gun inside the car and accidentally shot Thomas, who was playing outside the car.

Thomas later died of her injuries.

Thomas' death comes after 8-year-old Davian Nicholas was shot and killed when a group of people exchanged gunfire during an argument along San Juan Drive.