64°
Latest Weather Blog
NBA YoungBoy arrested by the FBI in Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, Ca. - Rapper NBA YoungBoy is in FBI custody after fleeing from LAPD officers in an attempted traffic stop.
Sources say Los Angeles police attempted to pull over YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, due to an outstanding federal warrant. A short pursuit ensued until the rapper's car came to a halt and he proceeded to flee the scene on foot.
Police set up a perimeter and brought out a K-9 to locate YoungBoy, according to law enforcement. Inside his car, LAPD uncovered a firearm, but it is unclear whether it belonged to YoungBoy.
The rapper was arrested and taken into custody around 1 a.m. Monday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cortana Mall torn down as city clears way for new Amazon facility
-
Mississippi River cruises set to dock in Baton Rouge for first time...
-
Repeat flood properties could be bought out this year
-
Parish officials prepping for potential flooding this week
-
Months after dropping controversial name, new sign installed at Liberty High