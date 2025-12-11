Latest Weather Blog
Natural gas leak in Clinton closes several East Feliciana Parish public schools to students
CLINTON — A natural gas leak in Clinton caused by a damaged line has closed several East Feliciana Parish public schools.
Students will not attend school at Clinton Elementary School, East Feliciana Enrichment Academy, East Feliciana Middle School and East Feliciana STEAM Academy on Thursday.
According to a message posted on East Feliciana STEAM's Facebook, staff should plan to report to work on their regular schedules.
The natural gas line was damaged on Wednesday evening. Crews unsuccessfully attempted to isolate the line, causing the gas to be blocked from feeding the town of Clinton.
Repairs will start Wednesday morning, with all meters to residences and businesses closed.
"Individual meters will then be turned on and the Pilot lights will have to be relighted," officials said.
