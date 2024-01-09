National Weather Service confirms EF-0 damage near Labadieville

LABADIEVILLE - The National Weather Service determined that an EF-0 tornado touched down in Assumption Parish on Monday afternoon.

The NWS storm survey said wind speeds peaked around 80 miles per hour.

Residents nearby shared photos showing damage from the storm that moved through just before 4 p.m. Pictures showed the roof of a thrift store knocked off and debris scattered through the streets. Multiple areas in the town were flooded.

Later the Labadieville Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures to social media of damage that occurred when a mobile home was launched into their fire station. Pictures showed two walls with holes in them. The mobile home was completely destroyed. Some pictures showed children's toys mixed in with the storm debris. No injuries were reported.

A SEVERE T-STORM WARNING was issued for this storm around 3:23 p.m. In the warning, NWS stated that a severe thunderstorm moving northeast from Stephensville at 35mph could produce wind damage to roofs, siding and trees and added that in Napoleonville, Supreme, Labadieville, Paincourtville, and Belle Rose. The warning reminded that tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms.

