National Guard soldier leaves rifle in New Orleans bathroom
NEW ORLEANS - An unattended rifle was found in the bathroom of a French Quarter hotel on Sunday. It was left behind by a Louisiana National Guardsman, WWL-TV confirmed.
The news outlet said a photo of the gun leaning against a bathroom sink at the Lafitte Hotel on Bourbon Street was posted to social media.
"The weapon was returned to the Louisiana National Guard, and the soldier and incident are being handled internally," Lt. Col. Noel Collins said.
WWL reported that the guardsmen arrived in New Orleans in December and are expected to leave at the end of February.
