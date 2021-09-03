National Guard soldier dead after apparent suicide outside state emergency headquarters

BATON ROUGE - A National Guard soldier died Friday morning in what sources close to the situation described as a suicide outside a state office.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255 or by clicking here

Witnesses first reported seeing a police presence at the state's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Friday morning. Further details related to the situation were not immediately available.

WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to name the soldier.

National Guard soldiers have been deployed across southeast Louisiana to assist with storm recovery in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Several days after the storm, more than 800,000 Louisianans are still without power, including some parishes where electricity and gasoline are virtually nonexistent.