91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

National Guard soldier dead after apparent suicide outside state emergency headquarters

2 hours 1 minute 44 seconds ago Friday, September 03 2021 Sep 3, 2021 September 03, 2021 11:55 AM September 03, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A National Guard soldier died Friday morning in what sources close to the situation described as a suicide outside a state office.

The Suicide Prevention Hotline can be reached at 800-273-8255 or by clicking here

Witnesses first reported seeing a police presence at the state's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness on Friday morning. Further details related to the situation were not immediately available.

WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to name the soldier.

National Guard soldiers have been deployed across southeast Louisiana to assist with storm recovery in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Several days after the storm, more than 800,000 Louisianans are still without power, including some parishes where electricity and gasoline are virtually nonexistent. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days