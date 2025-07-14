National Champion LSU Tigers flying off the board in Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft

ATLANTA - After four LSU Tigers were selected on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft, the program's purple and gold stars continue to draw attention as hot commodities on Day 2.

With their 6th-round pick, the Milwaukee Brewers selected second baseman Daniel Dickinson No. 185th overall.

With their 9th-round pick, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected first baseman Jared Jones No. 263 overall.

With their 9th-round pick, the Boston Red Sox selected RHP Jacob Mayers No. 268 overall.

With their 10th-round pick, the Atlanta Braves selected RHP Kade Woods No. 307 overall.

On Day 1 of the draft, LSU ace pitcher Kade Anderson was selected No. 3 overall by the Seattle Mariners, pitcher Chase Shores was taken No. 47 overall by the Los Angeles Angels, pitcher Anthony Eyanson was selected No. 87 by the Red Sox and outfielder Ethan Frey was selected No. 95th overall by the Houston Astros.