National alert system test will ping millions of phones this week

BATON ROUGE - A nationwide test will send emergency alerts to tens of millions of phones this week.

FEMA and the FCC will conduct the test of "IPAWS" -- the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System.

Officials say as long as your phone is on and receiving a signal, you will get the test alert. It is likely to happen about 1:20 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Phones will receive a message that reads: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.”

To help ensure that these alerts are accessible to the entire public, including people with disabilities, the alerts are accompanied by a unique tone and vibration. 

