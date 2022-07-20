85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Natchitoches Police officer dies from heat-related ailment while on duty

12 hours 23 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, July 20 2022 Jul 20, 2022 July 20, 2022 9:53 AM July 20, 2022 in News
Source: KATC
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via KATC

NATCHITOCHES - Funeral services have been set for a police officer who died of a "heat-related medical event" while on duty Tuesday.

"It is with saddened hearts that the Natchitoches Police Department announces the death of Officer Brian Olliff due to an unexpected medical event that occurred while working in the downtown district yesterday evening," a Facebook post by NPD read. "Officer Brian Olliff was a veteran officer with twenty-plus years of dedication and service to our community. Please continue to keep his family and all that had the privilege of knowing Officer Brian Olliff in your thoughts and prayers."

Olliff's official cause of death is unknown at this time.

