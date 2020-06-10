90°
NASCAR bans Confederate flag at all future events
NASCAR announced Wednesday it is prohibiting the display of the Confederate flag at all of its events going forward.
In its statement, the organization says the flag "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment." NASCAR says the ban will be effective at all of its officials events and on its properties.
June 10, 2020
The announcement comes amid weeks of protests aimed at police brutality and renewed discussions concerning racism. Last week, the NFL also made an announcement saying that it failed to listen to the black community in the past.
