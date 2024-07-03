Napoleonville man arrested months after leading deputies on high speed chase

BELLE ROSE— A Napoleonville man is facing multiple charges after escaping from an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Deputy after a high speed chase in May.

Deputies say the pursuit happened on May 23 after 37-year-old Adam Leroy Hunt was seen violating multiple traffic laws off La. Highway One. A deputy assigned to ICE detail attempted to stop his car, but Hunt drove off. The deputy stopped the pursuit after Hunt reached speeds over 130 mph.

During the investigation, deputies learned there a passenger in Hunt's car was being held against his will.

Hunt also tossed several items out of his car, including methamphetamine. He was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish on June 27 and was released into custody of the sheriff's office Tuesday.

He faces several charges including simple kidnapping, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and speeding.