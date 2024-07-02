Napoleonville man arrested after fleeing from Assumption Parish Sheriff's deputies at speeds over 100 mph

PAINCOURTVILLE— The Assumption Parish Sheriff's arrested a man suspected of fleeing from deputies at speeds over 115 miles per hour.

20-year-old Murphy Lee Wesley is accused of speeding away from deputies after an attempted traffic stop along LA 308 in Napoleonville. Wesley drove towards the Belle Rose community at speeds over 100 mph.

Deputies say he crashed his vehicle and tried to run away, but was quickly arrested.

Wesley was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and faces multiple charges including aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice, resisting an officer and driving with a suspended license.

His bond was set at $65,000.