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Name of Baton Rouge's new hockey team to be unveiled at River Center on Wednesday
BATON ROUGE — The name of the new Baton Rouge hockey team will be announced Wednesday morning at the Raising Cane's River Center.
The new team will take the place of the Baton Rouge Zydeco and will also be a member of the Federal Prospects Hockey League.
The minor league hockey club is owned by Andreas Johansson, who also owns the Binghamton Black Bears, the first FPHL team to win three consecutive championships. Former Knoxville Ice Bears captain Jimmy Soper was also recently hired to coach the team when they hit the ice in October.
The brand unveiling is set to take place at 10 a.m. WBRZ will stream the news conference on Facebook and YouTube.
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