Former Istrouma, Texas A&M running back arrested after 2-year-old son accidentally shoots himself

BATON ROUGE - A former Istrouma High and Texas A&M running back was arrested for cruelty to juveniles after his 2-year-old son accidently shot himself, arrest documents say.

Leveon Moss, 23, of Baton Rouge, took his son to Our Lady of the Lake's Children Hospital with a gunshot wound Monday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said. The shooting happened at his South Flannery Road Apartment.

Moss told officials that he was asleep with his son in his bed, where his son got ahold of a gun he kept underneath his pillow. His son accidentally fired a single shot.

The affidavit said "due to Moss’ negligence, a child under the age of seventeen suffered unjustifiable pain." He was arrested Monday.

Moss played for Texas A&M for four years before signing with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted. He retired before playing in the NFL.