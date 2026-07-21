90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two arrested on malfeasance charges at Angola

58 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 3:36 PM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Goodin (left), Davis (right)

ANGOLA - A Louisiana State Penitentiary employee was arrested for malfeasance in office, the Department of Corrections said.

Alena Goodin was arrested and booked for one count of malfeasance in office. Officials said she had been employed with the department since June 2025.

Keionisha Davis also arrested the same day on a malfeasance charge, but state officials say she was not employed with the Department at the time of her arrest. 

Trending News

Goodin is no longer an employee. No other information was immediately available regarding her arrest.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days