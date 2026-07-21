New study touts RPCC's process technology program

GONZALES — A new workforce analysis is putting River Parishes Community College's Process Technology program in the spotlight, showing graduates are landing some of the highest-paying jobs in Louisiana.

The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership published the analysis—called "Two Years. Five Years. Six Figures"—using data from the U.S. Census Bureau's Postsecondary Employment Outcomes database.

According to the report, graduates of RPCC's Industrial Production Technologies/Technicians associate degree program earn a median salary of $134,767 within five years of graduation. Graduates of the Electromechanical Technologies/Technicians programs reach median earnings of $117,625 five years after graduation.

Those numbers far exceed the Baton Rouge metro area's median household income of $69,293 and Louisiana's statewide median household income of $60,986.

The report also found that approximately 99% of RPCC's engineering-related associate degree graduates remain living and working in Louisiana five years after graduation.

"These findings affirm what we've always believed—that workforce education has the power to transform lives while strengthening our communities," RPCC Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor said.

"As unprecedented industrial investment continues across Ascension Parish and the River Region, we're ensuring local residents have access to the education and training that leads to these careers while providing employers with the skilled talent they need to grow," Taylor said. "That's a win for our students, our industry partners and our communities."

The analysis points to the Capital Region's concentration of industrial employers including ExxonMobil, BASF, CF Industries, Dow and Shell, noting that industrial production careers are concentrated at rates many times higher than the national average.

Starting this fall, RPCC will offer accredited evening Process Technology classes at Donaldsonville High School, giving working adults and parents a way to pursue careers in the industry without leaving the workforce.

Demand for the evening program exceeded expectations. The first cohort filled before the registration and orientation event, prompting RPCC to add a second section, which also filled quickly.

The expansion complements RPCC's planned Hyundai Steel Training Center in Donaldsonville, scheduled to open in early 2028.

The report also highlights RPCC's stackable credential model, which lets students earn workforce-ready credentials while working toward an Associate of Applied Science degree.

Read the full report.