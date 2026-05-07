As rumors swirl that the Zydeco are leaving town, River Center says it's worked to keep team Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — As rumors swirl that hockey is leaving Baton Rouge, the Raising Cane's River Center told WBRZ they have worked hard to keep the Baton Rouge Zydeco downtown.

"We have made every effort to renew a lease with the team’s ownership and are incredibly dedicated to keeping hockey in Baton Rouge," River Center spokesperson Alysia Guin said.

While the Zydeco themselves have not made a formal statement announcing their departure, there have been rumors that the hockey team would be leaving after three seasons.

Last week, Baton Rouge Zydeco President Donald Lewis said in a now-private Facebook post he would be leaving the team for the Topeka Scarecrows. While reports from The Advocate and other news outlets linked this to the team shuttering, there has been no official communication of this from the Zydeco themselves.

WBRZ has reached out to Lewis for comment about the rumors of the team leaving; he has not responded.

The Advocate also reported that the Federal Prospects Hockey League is "still evaluating the situation," noting that there should be an official update on the team within the next week.

If the Zydeco leave downtown Baton Rouge, it would mark the second time a professional hockey team has come and gone to the capital city. The Baton Rouge Kingfish operated from 1996 to 2003 before moving to Victoria, British Columbia, in Canada.