81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Naked man showed up to family barbecue, shot man in side

55 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022 Oct 24, 2022 October 24, 2022 10:49 AM October 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man after he allegedly walked up to a family grill naked and, when told multiple times to leave, shot at one of the family members. 

On Oct. 21, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to a home off Greenwell Street due to a reported shooting. Witnesses told police the victim and five of his family members were sitting outside around 9:00 p.m. when John Tyson walked up to the home naked. 

The family told Tyson twice to leave, saying that they had kids outside, but Tyson took a gun out from behind his back and fired three shots at one of the men outside, hitting him in the side. 

Tyson reportedly returned to his home next door to where the barbecue was taking place. 

Trending News

Police arrested Tyson for one count of first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of weapons. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days