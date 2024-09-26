Naked man seen crashing his SUV into a truck in a parking lot in Destrehan

DESTREHAN — A naked man crashed his SUV into a truck in a Winn-Dixie parking lot Wednesday evening in Destrehan, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the truck sustained a minor injury to his right hand while climbing out of his broken window.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office says the suspect was a 24-year-old Destrehan man who has now been admitted for psychiatric evaluation for his erratic behavior at St. Charles Hospital.

Once he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested on an outstanding warrant for charges related to aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property, and DWI.